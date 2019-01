The first organ concert of the new year for Louth Town Hall takes place this weekend.

Cameron Lloyd will be heading across from the Midlands to play the Compton Theatre Organ this Sunday, January 13.

The concert, organised by the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society, starts at 2.30pm, with doors opening at 2pm.

Admission is £6, which is payable on the door.

For further information on this or any of the forthcoming concerts call 01472 812490 or visit www.nltops.co.uk