Cajun, Celtic and Americana at Hope

This Sunday’s Session at Holton le Moor’s Hope Tavern (June 24) moves to the sounds of Louisiana and Texas with an evening of Cajun, Celtic and Americana Blues from Derby-based trio Swamptrash.

Internationally acclaimed Cajun accordionist/vocalist Chris Hall, better known as the founder member of UK bands R.Cajun and the Zydeco Brothers, fronts the band.

With the vastly experienced, and talented, Mick Doyle and Andy Cooper, they have put together the Cajun of Louisiana with Celtic music and blended it in a natural way to create a sound they have dubbed ‘Swamp Trash’, a joyous celebration of two musical cultures using accordion, mandolin, harmonica, mando-cello, bass guitar, whistles and percussion.

For those who still think the ‘Blues’ is all about bad times – think again.

The show starts at 4.30pm and the door charge is £8.