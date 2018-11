Café Jazz is back at Grimsby Central Hall with The Magnificent 7 Jazz Band performing on Saturday, November 17, starting at 7.30pm.

Performing a wide range of jazz styles through well-crafted arrangements, this band of versatile musicians successfully blends music from every jazz genre into an exciting and approachable package.

Advance tickets cost £13 (£15 on the door) from the box office on 01472 355025.