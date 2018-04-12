Cadets come together for Sovereign

Army cadets from across the country will come together as The Sovereign’s Concert returns to Lincoln.

Now in its third year, the event is organised by Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) and showcases the talent Cadet Force Music has to offer.

This year, for the first time, they will be joined by The Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Concert Band.

Senior Adult Volunteer, Second Lieutenant James Wood said: “The entire concert is a celebration of Lincolnshire’s strong musical scene and the brilliance of youth music around the country.

“Our combined band, made up of musicians from all over the United Kingdom, will include an incredible 85 musicians and promises to be one of the largest concerts of its kind.

“This is the first year that we have had a non-ACF band on stage with us, which is a real step forward in showing our band’s musical development.”

There will be musicians from Gwent and Powys, Derbyshire and Hampshire Army Cadet Forces.

The concert follows no set genre and aims to appeal to as wide an audience as possible, with music ranging from Disney to Pomp and Circumstance.

James added: “The programme has been carefully tailored to ensure that there is never a dull moment and that everyone of all ages and backgrounds will find something for them.

“There will also be some surprises throughout the concert that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.”

The concert takes place at The Venue, at Bishop Grosseteste University, this Saturday, April 14, tickets priced at £8 for adults and £5 for children, OAPs and veterans.

All proceeds will be reinvested in the ACF band.