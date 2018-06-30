Byrd flies in to Rasen again with Cowboy

After wowing the Festival Hall audience last June, Jonathan Byrd and the Pick Up Cowboy are back in town on Saturday, July 7.

Byrd grew up singing in the Southern Baptist church, where his father preached and his mother played piano.

After four years in the Navy, he returned home to play in rock bands. It was at an old-time fiddle festival in the mountains of southwest Virginia where his writing began to change.

Assimilating the sounds of southern traditional music, Byrd wrote new songs in an ancient style.

After 10 years as a full-time touring songwriter and seven acclaimed albums, this native of Cackalacky is getting the attention he deserves.

Advance tickets cost £12 from www.lincolndrillhall.com or the hall’s high street box office in Garnett’s sweet shop. Tickets on the door on the night will be £14.

Bar will be open from 7pm.