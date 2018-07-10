Brigg concert date for Vikki Clayton

Another unique and exciting event has been planned by Brigg Live Arts this month.

Singer and guitarist Vikki Clayton returns to the UK for a short tour and will be in concert at the Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club on for Friday, July 13.

Vikki lived in the North Lincolnshire area for a number of years and spent a while singing with Fairport Convention.

She says she treasures some of the ballads and songs of the area, which she includes in her extensive repertoire.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, with tickets £8 from Brigg Tourist Information, 01652 657053, or call 07716 126982.

Brigg Live Arts has also arranged for Vikki to perform for the students at the Vale Academy Brigg during the afternoon, helping fulfil one of their aims, which is to give younger people the opportunity to experience live music.