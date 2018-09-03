Boogie on down and relive sounds of 70s

Dig out your widest flares, slap on the Brut and take a glorious musical ride into 70s nostalgia.

The Supersonic 70s Show will be at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this Friday, September 7, starting at 7.30pm.

Led by the ‘Catsuit Wonder Girl’ vocalist Janey Bombshell, this all live band brings a power packed spectacle to get the women dancing in the aisles and the men ‘air guitaring’ to all those hits from this golden age of pop.

From the towering might of Queen, Fleetwood Mac and ELO, through the ‘pin-up pop’ of David Cassidy, David Essex and Donny Osmond, to the foot stompin’ sounds of Sweet, T.Rex, Mud and Suzi Quatro, there won’t be time to catch your breath.

Tickets for the show, which is now in its ninth year of touring, are available from www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.