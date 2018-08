This Sunday’s blues session (August 5) at the Hope Tavern, Holton le Moor, welcomes American singer /songwriter Debbie Bond on a return visit and part of her European Tour.

Debbie Bond plays a dynamic mix of soulful originals and covers. Her immersion in the blues has deeply flavoured her guitar playing, soulful voice and original song writing, yet her sound is contemporary and original.

The show starts at 4.30pm and the door charge is £8.