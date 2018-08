Blues legend Mike Vernon will play The Hope Tavern at Holton le Moor this Sunday, August 19 in support of his upcoming album ‘Beyond The Blue Horizon’.

Mike will be accompanied by his band The Mighty Combo, which features Kid Carlos - an outstanding young guitar player from Spain; Ian Jennings, upright bass; Matt Little, keyboards; Paul Tasker, saxophone, and Mike Hellier, drums.

The gig starts at 4.30pm, with tickets on sale now from 01673 828217.