This Sunday’s Blues Session at the Hope Tavern presents an afternoon of ‘Blues and Bedlam’.

Egypt will bring some raw rock blues, taking the audience back to 70s prog rock, as well as putting their own take on traditional Delta Blues.

Having cancelled their gig at the Holton le Moor venue earlier in the year because of illness, they return this Sunday, November 25, after many appearances over the years.

Start 4pm; door charge £8.