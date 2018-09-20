Blue sky music with an act set to light up the stage at Lincoln

The timeless Mr Blue Sky returns, so Roll Over Beethoven ‘cause Rock ‘n’ Roll Is King.

The early 1970s was the age of glam rock and British Rock group The Electric Light Orchestra epitomised this time in music history with their unique symphonic rock style and unforgettable classics.

Together, Jeff Lynne and his orchestra created pop masterpieces such as: Mr Blue Sky, Livin’ Thing, Sweet Talking Woman, Don’t Bring Me Down, Wild West Hero, and many more.

Jeff Lynne wrote and arranged all the group’s original compositions and produced every album.

In all, ELO accumulated 39 Top 20 hit singles in the UK and US and have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, collecting a host of music industry awards along the way.

On October 5, music fans are invited to relive the amazing sounds of the Electric Light Orchestra in the form of acclaimed tribute show ELO Again, which will be visiting New Theatre Royal, Lincoln.

A must see for all ELO fans, this mesmerizing production promises a dramatic taste of what a real ELO concert was like back in their heyday.

The whole experience is professionally re-enacted with a fantastic sound reproduction, light show and visual effects, celebrating the truly universal music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra, playing hit after hit off the much loved ELO catalogue.

ELO Again gives audiences the spectacular live effect of ELO’s famous orchestrations.

Soaring strings and vocals, full of depth and tone, invite the crowds to relive the age of glam rock in the 21st century, revel in ELO’s unique symphonic rock style and hear some of the most unforgettable classic rock and pop songs of our generation.

The New Theatre Royal show, as part of the ‘Return to the Blue’ tour, starts at 7.30pm on Friday, October 5.

Tickets cost £24 from 01522 519999 or via the website at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk .

For more on the band, visit www.eloagain.co.uk