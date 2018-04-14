Be transported to a Parisian river cafe .... at Caistor

Unique entertainers will be blending their rich and evocative sound with French coolness, natural panache and a colossal sense of fun at Caistor Town Hall next week.

As part of the Rural Touring Production from Live and Local, Oh La La will be performing at the venue on Friday April 20.

This very charming and sophisticated acoustic quartet are a delight, with Parisian Fifi la Mer shepherding her band - in both French and English - through a set of café music.

The evening’s programme will include authentic Parisian music (musette), French chanson (Edith Piaf), 1960s French pop, classic jazz and Impressionist music (cancan).

The show starts at 7.30pm, with the doors and bar opening at 7pm.

Advance tickets cost £9 (£10 on the door) from Caistor Post office or call 01472 851075.