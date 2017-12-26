Baths beckons for the King of tribute acts

The essence of the King will be recreated as Lee Memphis King takes to the Scunthorpe stage as Elvis next month.

Over the last 10 years as Lee has toured his ‘One Night of Elvis’ he has picked up numerous accolades and has headlined, and sold out, some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and beyond.

In August 2016, he completed a sell out concert tour of Israel, performing to more than 8000 fans.

In this latest production, Lee Memphis King portrays Elvis Presley at his peak, celebrating the iconic ‘Vegas Years’ from 1969 to 1977.

The show is enhanced by an orchestra of world class musicians and backing vocalists, coupled with impressive video screen projection mapping out Elvis’s life and music.

‘One Night of Elvis’ is at The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on Saturday, January 13.

For tickets call 0844 8542776