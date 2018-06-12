Band recreates Paul Simon’s Graceland at Caistor beer festival

A great evening of music is set to get Caistor Lions annual beer festival off to a fantastic start this Friday, June 15.

In a joint venture between the Lions and the town’s Primary School, Gary Stewart’s Graceland will be taking to the stage.

The tribute band from Yorkshire performs Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’, recognised as one of the top 100 albums of all time, in its entirety.

Children from Caistor Primary School have been learning the songs from the album and will be joining the band to perform some of the songs.

The concert starts at 7pm when the children perform some songs of their own songs and then at 7.30pm the band will play .

The beer festival itself runs from 5pm on Friday and from noon on Saturday.

There will be a range of local and national beers, plus other drinks, great food, live music and plenty of family fun.