Market Rasen Band will be performing in the town’s Festival Hall this weekend.

The band’s annual Proms to Poppies event will take place this Saturday, October 27, starting at 7.30pm, with admission £6 on the door.

Recent success for the band includes taking third spot at the national finals and being promoted to Second Section for 2019.

The band will also, as always, be playing at the town’s Remembrance Day event.