Award-winning Tina Turner tribute show heads to Lincoln

With a Lifetime Achievement Award under its belt and a hectic, fast-growing gig schedule right across the UK and into Europe to boot, Totally Tina is stopping off at Lincoln next month.

Seven years in the making, the longest running tribute to the ‘Queen of Rock and Roll’ is in demand, yet with the same passion, drive and attention to detail that’s earned Liverpool-born Justine Riddoch and her band the top spot since 2013.

The show features state of the art video screens, lighting and sound systems, talented, industry-respected musicians and dancers, professionally choreographed routines, vibrant stage costumes, fire-performers and Justine’s own uncanny take of the legend that is Tina Turner.

Totally Tina is at Lincoln New Theatre Royal on Saturday, January 13, at 7.30pm.

For tickets call 01522 519999 or visit the theatre’s website.