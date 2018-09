Two-time BBC Folk Award winners, Greg Russell & Ciaran Algar headline Town Hall Live at Kirton Lindsey this Friday 7th September 7.

The duo released their fourth CD ‘Utopia and Wasteland’ in the Spring and live, the pair bounce off each other, with entertaining tales of life on the road.

Greg is a top guitarist, whilst Ciaran is an award winning fiddle.

Advance tickets cost £12.50 from Brian on 01652 649230.