A celebration of the music of Burt Bacharach comes to the stage of Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall this autumn.

Back to Bacharach has been touring throughout the UK since September 2015 and is performed by four of the finest West End singers, accompanied by The Magic Moments Orchestra recreating Burt Bacharach’s timeless hits.

The show is on September 9, with tickets from the box office on 0844 854 2776.