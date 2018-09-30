American singer hits Kirton

Alice Howe & Freebo will be heading to Kirton Lindsey next week.

Compared to Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez, Alice will be on stage at the town hall on Saturday, October 7.

With her impeccably tuned voice and crafted songs, the Boston singer songwriter is at once timeless, personal and universal.

For her first UK tour, Alice will be accompanied by the world renowned bassist and acoustic guitarist Freebo, who has played with Bonnie Raitt, Neil Young and Loudon Wainwright and many other top stars.

Support for the Kirton Live concert will come from Danny Bradley, lead singer with The Crash Blossoms.

Advance Tickets cost £12.50 from Brian on 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com