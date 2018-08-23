American duo to entertain at Kirton Lindsey

East Nashville duo Robby Hecht and Caroline Spence headline this week’s Town Hall Live event at Kirton Lindsey.

They have been playing together since meeting at the Rocky Mountain Festival in 2013 and released their solo album ‘Two People’ earlier this year.

Both have successful solo careers and together their voices combine perfectly to produce perfect harmonies.

Robby’s lyrics are mesmerising and his unique voice grabs your attention immediately, while Caroline’s beautiful voice and incredible song writing are enhanced by her skills as a guitarist.

Supporting will be Town Hall Live favourite, and former member of the popular duo Rita Payne, Rhiannon Scutt.

The concert is this Friday, August 24, with advance tickets £12.50 from Brian on 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com.