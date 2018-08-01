A ‘Jewell’ of a band comes to Kirton Live

For more than a decade Eilen Jewell has taken her brand of dynamic American music across the world and now she comes to Kirton Lindsey.

Eilen Jewell and her band will be playing at the town hall this Saturday, August 4; one of just five concerts on this UK tour.

Eilen, from Idaho, released her debut album in 2005 and since then has recorded a further eight albums.

Her subtle but powerful musical approach, combined with her warm stage presence and evocative original lyrics, continue to gain her the loyalty of fans worldwide.

Over her recording career, she has constantly switched genres, taking folk, country and blues stylings and fused them into her own vision.

Advance tickets for the show cost £14 from the One Stop store in Kirton, from Brian on 01652 649230, email brianchudley@btinternet.com or from www.wegottickets.com