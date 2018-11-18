500 Years of Song in one evening at Nettleton

Pioneering chamber orchestra Britten Sinfonia, together with the incomparable tenor Mark Padmore, bring their distinct flavour of artistry to Nettleton this month.

In a formidable combination with pianist Andrew West and classical guitarist Morgan Szymanski, ‘500 Years of Song’ will traverse the history of art song, from Dowland to Dove and Byrd to Britten.

The programme will feature extraordinary works for voice and guitar, and voice and piano, together with an engaging performers’ commentary, to provide an evening of enormous power and resonance.

The concert will take place on Saturday, November 24, in Nettleton Village Hall, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available in advance only and cost £12 (under 16s free) from 01673 82478.

The concert is part of Lincolnshire Rural & Community Touring programme; see lincsruraltouring.co.uk