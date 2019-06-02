Murder at club Japanese style

A multi-layered detective mystery is the latest offering for Louth Film Club.

The Third Murder, from Japanese maestro Hirokazu Koreeda, will be screened at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street next Monday, June 3.

Well-known attorney Shigemori takes on the defence of murder-robbery suspect Misumi, who was jailed for another murder 30 years ago.

Shigemori’s chances of winning appear slender since his client confesses his guilt – even though he faces the death penalty if convicted.

Exploring ideas of morality, law and justice, and never quite letting on, the film can be viewed as a rebuke to capital punishment in a country where the death penalty still exists.

The screening of Third Murder (subtitled) will start at 7.30pm.

Admission is £5 for LFC members, with standard prices for non-members and concessions.

For full details on all LFC films in the 2019-2020 season visit www.louthfilmclub.com .