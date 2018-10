Following the summer’s successful monster events at Lincoln Cathedral, there are two more ‘monster’ story time sessions this October half-term in the Longland Chantry.

Families can go along to listen to the stories, including a child-friendly Frankenstein story, followed by a trail of the Cathedral and craft activities.

The interactive sessions, which are free for children under five and one accompanying adult, take place on October 23 and 25 from 11am until 11.45am and 1pm to 1.45pm each day.