Melton Mowbray Choral Society to end the year in style with feel-good Christmas concert

Melton Mowbray Choral Society ends their successful 2018 choral programme with a Christmas concert at St Mary’s Church, on Saturday, at 7.30 pm.

The choir started the year by taking part in an international performance of Mozart’s Requiem at Carnegie Hall, New York.

It regularly performs major choral works under the leadership of James Gutteridge, musical director and choirmaster at St Mary’s, and is inviting people to attend and get into the festive spirit.

The concert features Karl Jenkins’ Stella Natalis - an eclectic mix of festive pieces - in the first half of the programme.

During the interval homemade mince pies and wine will be served and there will be a Christmas raffle.

The finale will be a fine selection of traditional carols and Christmas songs sung with opportunities for the audience to join in the singing and really get in the mood for Christmas.

Tickets are £10 in advance (£12 on the door) and under 11s free. Purchase from choir members, The Samworth Centre, on the door or via www.meltonmowbraychoralsociety.co.uk