Masked merriment at Horncastle panto

Cast and crew are hard at work putting the finishing touches to Horncastle Theatre Company’s 2019 swashbuckling spectacular – ZORRO! the Panto.

Packed with all the traditional thrills and spills and comedy chaos, it is a show with something for everyone.

Zorro! the pantomime at Horncastle's Lion Theatre EMN-190121-132846001

Join the Dame, Senora Margarita Juanita Fajita, as she guides you through all the fun and frolics.

There will be plenty of songs and dances to enjoy along the way too.

Add a sprinkling of slapstick, a visit from a famous President and you have the recipe for a perfect panto!

Cheer the goodies, whilst unceremoniously booing the baddies!

Zorro! the pantomime at Horncastle's Lion Theatre EMN-190121-132836001

Tickets are selling fast so don’t miss the chance to see ZORRO! the Panto at the Lion Theatre, from January 30 to February 2 or February 6 to February 9, with performances at 7.30pm, plus Saturday matinees.

Tickets cost £7 from Horncastle Music Shop (01507 526566) or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/Horncastle-theatre-company