Love music: Phoenix Singers in concert at Louth

Louth-area based ladies choir, The Phoenix Singers will be holding their summer concert this Friday, June 15.

The concert will be held in Holy Trinity Church on Eastgate.

The Singers will be performing a new programme of music, which will include spirituals, popular songs from the 60s and 70s, gospel and even a James Bond film title-song. Over the past 12 months, the group has been continuing their support of Women’s Aid North East Lincolnshire.

Last year, they presented the charity with £1,000 to support the children at their refuge and they will be presenting as further check at this week’s event.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, with tickets £7.50 from choir members or call 01472 398501.

The choir has recently moved its rehearsal venue to Covenham Church on Tuesday evenings.