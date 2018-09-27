Knock knock moment for poet

What do you think would happen if you knocked on a stranger’s door and offered to write them a poem?

Two years ago Rowan McCabe became the world’s first Door-to-Door Poet.

Through a funny and thought-provoking mix of spoken word and theatre, find out about the people he met on his journey around the North East of England; from a council estate in Stockton, to a mosque in Newcastle; from his appearance on BBC Breakfast, to the most expensive properties in the region.

The show is at Louth’s Riverhead Theatre next Wednesday, October 3.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the box office (open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm only) on 01507 600350 or through the theatre website at www.louthriverheadtheatre.com .