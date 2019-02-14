Join family walk and blow away the cobwebs at Gunby Hall

A National Trust property near Spilsby is offering visitors a chance to ‘blow away the cobwebs’ next week.

Visitors at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens can enjoy a family walk next Wednesday, February 20, from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

A spokesman from Gunby Hall said: “Go on a family friendly guided walk to the ice house pond with the Gunby ranger to blow away the cobwebs.

“You’ll learn more about the animals and plants that call Gunby their home.”

A hot drink and piece of cake are included in the price.

Children and families are welcome, and dogs on leads are welcome too.

Visitors should wrap up warm and wear suitable footwear.

Meet at the courtyard.

Booking is essential. Event tickets are priced at £9 for adults and £6 for children.

To book, call 01754 890102 or email gunbyhall@nationaltrust.org.uk