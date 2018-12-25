Interactive show brings carnival to Lincoln venue

An awe-inspiring, visual spectacle merging live circus, acrobatic and dance performances, light-inspired interactive characters and otherworldly creatures, comes to Lincoln next year.

The Carnival of Light is a spectrum of astounding light shows, lanterns and special effects, all with a live host interacting with the crowd and DJs spinning an epic soundtrack of d’n’b, deep house, tech house, trance, techno and bassline.

It’s an experience like no other, and will land in Lincoln on March 22.

The Engine Shed at the University of Lincoln will be transformed into an awe-inspiring, visual spectacle when The Carnival Of Light touches down from 10pm to 3am.

Huge light-inspired creatures roam the crowd, mixing with stunning live dance, acrobatics and circus performers, set against the backdrop of a mesmerising lantern installations, incredible laser shows, huge UV displays, light costumes, indoor fireworks, CO2 and confetti.

The live host will entertain the crowd, while interactive parades move through the venue, including the amazing illuminated Chinese dragon.

With fire performances, psychedelic body paint dips, neon balloon drops and more, this event will be like nothing Lincoln has ever seen before!

Guests are encouraged to go along in light-inspired outfits, while professional face and body painters will be on hand to ensure everyone becomes a vivid part of the show.

The Carnival Of Light debuted in London in May 2017 and has since taken its unique, futuristic show across the country, selling over 40,000 tickets and receiving rave reviews.

Featuring huge production, unbelievable performers and a killer soundtrack, The Carnival Of Light is designed to be an interactive extravaganza of entertainment from start to finish.

Limited tickets are on sale for the Lincoln show, from £17.50.

They are available from www.thecarnivaloflight.co.uk.