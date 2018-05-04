Hedgerow foraging workshop at Rasen Hub

Join local herbalist and forager Ali English for another workshop this month.

Learn how to make delicious recipes using seasonally available wild ingredients.

This time round, participants will be making recipes using Jack by the Hedge, Ground Elder, Nettle Tops and possibly some of the seasonal flowers.

Take along your own jars and bottles, but all other materials will be provided.

The workshop will take place at Rasen Hub on Saturday, May 12, from 10am to noon.

The cost is £5 and booking is essential.

Call 01673 844556.