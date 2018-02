A morning of half-term family fun is on offer at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall next week.

Organised by the Society for Lincolnshire History & Archaeology (SLHA), ‘Knights, Kings and Queens’ will be held on Monday, February 12.

Go along between 10am and noon to find out about Knight’s, Kings and Queens and make a shield, a crown, a jewelled pendant and more.

Admission is free, with activities £1 each.

Refreshments available.