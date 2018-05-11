Full day of fun with Brigg Live Arts

Brigg Live Arts Fest this Saturday, May 12, has been given the special title of ‘Rhythm and Rhyme’ and the day’s programme includes something for everyone.

In the Market Place, there will be some high quality, specialist craft stalls in addition to stalls promoting local organisations and initiatives.

There will be a lively atmosphere as local performers and groups showcase their skills in the Market Place, along Wrawby Street, in Brigg’s courtyards and other venues.

Buskers (of all ages) are very welcome on the day and all they need to do is check in at the Information Point in The Market Place – and keep what you collect!

In St John’s Church, local poet Mike Smith will perform ‘Rhythm and Rhyme – Time for a Song’ followed by

Folk Round ‘Ere presenting a recreation of the 1905 North Lincolnshire Musical Competition that was held in

Brigg.

The Church Hall will be a place to visit to meet two local artists; Kathleen Devai (photographer and artist) and Sam Manfarrell (Family Hands).

There will also be a display of illustrated poems produced by young people from the schools in Brigg, a chance to find out more about Andrew’s Hedgehog Hospital and refreshments served all day.

You might even hear the bells of St John’s being rung and get a chance to talk to someone about ‘campanology’!

This year will also see an increase in workshops to allow people to ‘have a go’ at something new.

There will be a Scottish Dance workshop for both beginners and novices in the Buttercross at 11am.

For under 16s, there will be a special workshop (must be accompanied by a responsible adult) with the Hut People, who are also the headline act in the evening.

The Hut People, Sam Pirt and Gary Hammond, take their audience on musical journeys around the world as they mix global rhythms with folk tunes.

Their performances are a celebration of our rich musical heritage with feel-good dancing tunes, audience participation, step dancing, Quebecois foot-percussion and humour aplenty.

The evening concert starts at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm) and both events are being held in Brigg and District Servicemen’s Club.

The Fest will be promoting exhibitions in the Steel Rooms and the Heritage Centre (who will also be holding their own interactive session for children).

The Rabbit Hole (book shop), North Lincolnshire Imagination

Library, the Children’s Centre and Brigg Library will all be providing something special on the day for young people within the theme of ‘Rhythm and Rhyme’

It promises to be a fantastic day as in addition to the exciting published programme, additional performances of singing and dancing have already been added due to the popularity of the event.

And there is free parking all day.

Tickets and information about the main events are available from Brigg Tourist Information, 01652 657053 or

07716 126982.

Find Brigg Live Arts on Facebook (join our group), on Twitter @BriggArts, or look out for publicity around the town itself.