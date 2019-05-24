First year success for Caistor Cinema project

A year ago, a group of Caistor residents set about providing the town with a cinema experience - and what a success it proved to be.

With sell out screenings under their belt, the team is revisiting the first film shown, The Greatest Showman, but this time in a sing-a-long version - and for free.

The screening will take place this Saturday, May 25.

The Town Hall and Bar will be open from 5.30pm, with refreshments on sale before the show and during the intermission.

The screening will start at 6.30pm.

The film is rated PG, but the Community Cinema requires all children under 12 to be accompanied.

The evening will also be another chance for people to see ‘Maxwell’ by local film-maker Franco.

There will be the chance to chat with the film-maker after the screening and, as an added bonus, the lead actor will also be chatting about the role.

Both films are free events with donations welcome, with the option to see either or both.

Forthcoming films announced for the Community Cinema are:

○ The Favourite on June 29

○ Mary Poppins Returns, on July 27

○ Stan and Ollie, August 17

○ Green Book on September 28

○ Fishermans Friends on October 19.