Film on a farm and fine folk music

Camping and entertainment combine at Stourton Estate, Baumber this month.

The fun weekend kicks off on Friday June 22 with an outdoor film screening of The Goonies.

Camp over or go back on the Saturday (June 23) to enjoy a variety of live folk music acts and other entertainment, from 11am to 11pm.

Playing live in the shelter of the marquee will be a full set of professional musicians from Lincolnshire and beyond.

The evening will feature the band Salutation, winners of BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Song for Lincolnshire competition.

Included in entry are circus skills, animal encounters and ukulele workshops for the whole family to enjoy.

Also on offer will be Red deer safaris, face painting food, drink, craft, stalls and much more.

Camping for the weekend is a great value option, with adult tickets priced at £20 for two nights camping including entry to the folk event.

Day tickets can also be purchased in advance, together with the film tickets which are available online from

www.filmonafarm.co.uk/films/thegoonies/ and www.stourtonestates.co.uk/product/events/folk-musicfamily-fun-weekend-copy/