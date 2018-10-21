Festival set to be out of this world

A Sci-Fest is set to invade The Baths Hall at Scunthorpe once again on Sunday, November 4.

Tickets are on sale now for the family event that will see daleks, droids, doctors and superheroes take over the Doncaster Road venue from 11am to 5pm.

This year, special guest Scott Goodman will be materialising as the third Doctor, and the stormtroopers of the Sentinel Squad will be back to crush the Rebel Alliance.

Young Padawans won’t want to miss the Jedi Training Academy on the day, or the Minecraft and coding activities.

Lab Rascals will also be there with their award-winning hands-on science experiments for kids.

The usual Cosplay competition will return, plus a sci-fi quiz, replica props, models, costumed characters and a range of retailers.

Advance tickets cost £4 or £10 for a family ticket (£6 and £12 on the day) from www.northlincs.gov.uk/sci-fest.