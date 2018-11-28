Family entertainment at Caistor with a girl and bears

Traditional family entertainment comes to Caistor Town Hall next week as CATS (Caistor Amateur Theatre Society) present their annual pantomime.

Comedy, music and, of course, audience participation will be in abundance in Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Performances take place nightly at 7.30pm from Wednesday, December 5, to Saturday, December 8, plus an additional matinee performance on the Saturday at 2pm.

Refreshments and sweets will be on sale at all shows and there will be a licensed bar on the Friday and Saturday evenings.

Tickets - £7 and £6 - are available at Caistor Post Office, via email info@catstheatre.co.uk, or call 01472 851212.

There is also a free preview performance on December 4 at 7.30pm for age 65 and over.

No ticket required; courtesy of Caistor and District Lions.