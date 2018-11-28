Families invited to free festive screenings in Lincoln

Families in Lincolnshire are invited to free screenings of the BBC’s cracking Christmas content next month - and tickets are available now.

Free screenings of family favourites Zog and The Midnight Gang will be held at Waterside Shopping Centre, in Lincoln, on Saturday, December 22.

The Midnight Gang '(C) Happy Bert - Photographer: Mark Mainz EMN-181127-131937001

There will be screenings of Zog at 12pm and 12.45pm, and a screening of The Midnight Gang at 4pm.

Families attending will be among the first to see the much-loved stories brought to life on the big screen.

Zog is the latest animated adaptation of a Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler picture book.

The characters are voiced by a star-studded cast led by Sir Lenny Henry and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington.

It is made by Magic Light Pictures, producers of other Donaldson and Scheffler adaptations including The Gruffalo, Stick Man and The Highway Rat.

Families will also get a chance to see the latest adaptation of a David Walliams book.

The Midnight Gang stars David himself and tells the story of a group of kids who go on adventures at night.

As well as a sneak peek of Zog and The Midnight Gang, families will also be able to walk the red carpet and pose for photos with famous props from some of the BBC’s biggest shows.

Helen Thomas, Director of BBC England said: “These are two hugely popular children’s stories brought to life brilliantly by the BBC.

“I hope people will apply for free tickets so they can see them before anyone else. We want it to be a special experience for families ahead of a special time of year.

“Bringing content and exciting events directly to our audiences is part of our push to better serve communities across England.”

Tickets to this year’s screenings will be available through a ballot which opened (Tuesday, November 27).

The ballot will be open until Monday, December 3.

To get tickets for Zog, click here , or to get tickets for Midnight Gang, click here.