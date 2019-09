Tickets are still available for the September offering from the Horncastle Theatre Company.

Opening tonight at The Lion Theatre (Wednesday September 4) is Oscar Wilde’s comedy ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’.

Importance of Being Earnest at Horncastle Lion Thatre September 4 to September 7 EMN-190830-165110001

Performances are nightly at 7.30pm until Saturday, September 7; doors open 7pm.

Tickets from The Music Shop in Bull Ring (01507 526566) or horncastletheatre.co.uk

Importance of Being Earnest at Horncastle Lion Thatre September 4 to September 7 EMN-190830-165144001

Importance of Being Earnest at Horncastle Lion Thatre September 4 to September 7 EMN-190830-165132001