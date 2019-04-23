What’s on: April 24 - May 6, 2019

• To have your event listed, email dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk
Wednesday, April 24
Grimsby Photographic Society exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to April 30.
Art exhibition by Dara Dyakova at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.
9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.
Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.
Weekly: Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.
Weekly: toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.
Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.
Weekly: Movers and Shakers (new session) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Weekly: Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.
Weekly: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.
Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.
Weekly: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.
Weekly: New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.
Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.
Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.
Weekly: Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.
Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.
The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.
Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.
Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.
Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.
Thinking session at Clip Cafe, Queen Street, Market Rasen: Gary Fenwick - Are we failing our children? 7pm for 7.30pm. Talk, discussion, raffle. Suggested donation £2 on door.
Weekly: Walking football at Newtoft community centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Over 16s only.
Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. ‘Hell on Wheels’.
Thursday, April 25
Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.
Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.
Weekly: Stay and Play Under 1s at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Exhibition at Market Rasen Magistrates Court and Old Police Station: Lindsey 100 - a century of the Lincolnshire Federation of WIs. Open 10.30am - 1.30pm Thursday, Friday, Monday, Tuesday.
Weekly: Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.
Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Weekly: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.
Weekly: Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.
Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.
Weekly: indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.
Weekly: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.
Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter as above.
Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.
Friday, April 26
Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.
Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen church Hall, 9.30am.
Weekly: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Weekly: Cosy Cafe at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.
Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.
Weekly: Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.
Cinema Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1pm - 3pm.
Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.
Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.
Weekly: children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.
Cash bingo at Ludford Village Hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm.
Hobby Club at Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.
Weekly: Table Tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.
Live music: May Erlewine at Town Hall Live, Kirton Lindsey. Tickets £13.50 from Brian on 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com
Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre presents ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ at The broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101
Saturday, April 27
Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.
Exhibition at Market Rasen Magistrates Court and Old Police Station: Lindsey 100 - a century of the Lincolnshire Federation of WIs. Open 10am - 1.30pm.
Weekly: Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.
Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.
Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre presents ‘Arounf the World in 80 Days’ at The broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101
Sunday, April 28
Weekly: Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page to check ride is on.
Weekly: Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 1pm - 3pm. Arrive 30 minutes before session. Cost £2.
Live theatre: Nicholas Collett presents - Spitfire Solo, in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £9 (£10 on door), under 16s £6 from Caistor Post office or 01472 851075
Monday, April 29
Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.
Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.
The Great Galloping coffee morning at Market Rasen Racecourse, 10am - noon. Age UK Lindsey and the Racecourse in partnership .
Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.
Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01652 628286.
Clubbercise at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.30pm.
Tuesday, April 30
Knitting and Reflection group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.
Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.
Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.
Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.
Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.
Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.
Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.
Rhyme Time at Caistor Town Hall, 11am - 11.45am. Details: as above.
Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.
Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.
Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm-3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.
Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.
Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.
Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.
Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.
Wednesday, May 1
9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.
Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 10am - noon.
Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.
Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.
Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.
Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.
The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.
Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.
Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.
Ludford WI in the village hall 7.30pm. Discussion on resolutions.
Thursday, May 2
Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.
Finds Day at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 10.30am - 3.30pm. Contact Dr Lisa Brundle 01522 552361 or lisa.brundle@lincolnshire.gov.uk
Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.
Rase Heritage Meeting: tour of Rasen Racecourse, 6.30pm. Places must be booked; call 01673 843108.
Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Resolution discussions.
Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Discussion on national resolutions.
Friday, May 3
Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.
Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen church Hall, 9.30am.
Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.
Cinema Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1pm - 3pm.
Quiz, with jacket potato supper, at Newton Church, 7pm.
Saturday May 4
Coffee morning at South Kelsey Village Hall, 10am - noon.
Market Rasen Food Festival in the Market Place, 10am - 4pm.
Children’s Fun Fair in Market Rasen Festival Hall car park, 10am - 4pm.
Family bingo at Wragby Town Hall. 7.30pm.
Sunday, May 5
Family fun day at Bell Playing Field, Market Rasen, 11am - 4pm.
NGS open gardens at Dunholme Lodge, 11am - 5pm. Admission £3.50.
Monday, May 6
Green Man Day at West Rasen, 1pm - 4pm.