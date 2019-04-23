What’s on: April 24 - May 6, 2019

• To have your event listed, email dianne.tuckett@jpimedia.co.uk

Wednesday, April 24

Grimsby Photographic Society exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Runs to April 30.

Art exhibition by Dara Dyakova at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Weekly: Tweenie Learning Together (crawling - walking) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Coffee morning at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 10am - noon. Proceeds to Noah’s Ark group.

Weekly: Coffee morning in Glentham Village Hall, 10am.

Weekly: toy library at Nettleton Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Weekly: Movers and Shakers (new session) at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Art group at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Weekly: 10.30am - 11.30am Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Middle Rasen Village Hall.

Weekly: 10.45am walking football at Caistor Sports and Social Club. Cost £2.

Weekly: Toddler Learning Together at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - noon. Details as above.

Weekly: New Age Curling at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

Weekly: Little Explorers at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Weekly: CAMEO (come and meet each other) friendship group at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 2pm - 3pm. Cost 50p.

Weekly: Women’s Own in Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel, 2.30pm.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Weekly: Informal short tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 6pm - 7pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Thinking session at Clip Cafe, Queen Street, Market Rasen: Gary Fenwick - Are we failing our children? 7pm for 7.30pm. Talk, discussion, raffle. Suggested donation £2 on door.

Weekly: Walking football at Newtoft community centre, 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Over 16s only.

Rase WI in Middle Rasen Village Hall, 7.30pm. ‘Hell on Wheels’.

Thursday, April 25

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Weekly: Noah’s Ark Toddler group, 9.30am - 11am at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre.

Weekly: Stay and Play Under 1s at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703 or caistorcc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Exhibition at Market Rasen Magistrates Court and Old Police Station: Lindsey 100 - a century of the Lincolnshire Federation of WIs. Open 10.30am - 1.30pm Thursday, Friday, Monday, Tuesday.

Weekly: Gentle yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 11am - 12.15pm. Details: 07402 261487.

Weekly: Breaststart at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 11am - 12.30pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Fellowship Lunch at Market Rasen Salvation Army Centre, 12.30pm.

Weekly: Watercolour art group in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1.30pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Baby Learning Together (birth - crawling) at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details: as above.

Weekly: indoor bowls at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 2pm - 4pm.

Weekly: Latin-in-line dancing in the Festival Hall, 2pm - 3pm. Book in advance with peter.davies747@ntlworld.com or 07958 052997.

Weekly: Ballroom dancing in the Festival Hall. Beginners 6pm - 7pm and improvers 7pm - 8.30pm. Book with Peter as above.

Weekly: Pilates at Toft Newton Village Hall, 7pm. Details: 01673 885356.

Friday, April 26

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen church Hall, 9.30am.

Weekly: Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 9.30am - 10.30am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Weekly: Cosy Cafe at Market Rasen Library, 10.30am - noon.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Weekly: Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Cinema Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1pm - 3pm.

Weekly: Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Weekly: Lego Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 6pm. Free to join.

Weekly: children’s football at Newtoft Community Centre, 6pm - 7pm.

Cash bingo at Ludford Village Hall. Doors open 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm.

Hobby Club at Middle Rasen Church Hall, 7pm - 9pm.

Weekly: Table Tennis at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 7.30pm - 9.30pm.

Live music: May Erlewine at Town Hall Live, Kirton Lindsey. Tickets £13.50 from Brian on 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com

Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre presents ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ at The broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101

Saturday, April 27

Weekly: 9am Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Exhibition at Market Rasen Magistrates Court and Old Police Station: Lindsey 100 - a century of the Lincolnshire Federation of WIs. Open 10am - 1.30pm.

Weekly: Crafts and Laughs at Market Rasen Library, 11am - noon.

Weekly: Dungeons and Dragons at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, noon - 3pm.

Live theatre: Amici Touring Theatre presents ‘Arounf the World in 80 Days’ at The broadbent Theatre, Wickenby, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and £9 from broadbenttheatre.org or 0300 400 0101

Sunday, April 28

Weekly: Cycle club at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. Set off 10am. See Caistor Cycle Club Facebook page to check ride is on.

Weekly: Spanish beginners conversation at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 1pm - 3pm. Arrive 30 minutes before session. Cost £2.

Live theatre: Nicholas Collett presents - Spitfire Solo, in Caistor Town Hall, 7.30pm. Advance tickets £9 (£10 on door), under 16s £6 from Caistor Post office or 01472 851075

Monday, April 29

Coffee morning at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 9.15am - 11.15am.

Caistor Cares coffee morning at Drakes Court, 10am - 11am. Friendship and companionship for the over 60s. Free.

The Great Galloping coffee morning at Market Rasen Racecourse, 10am - noon. Age UK Lindsey and the Racecourse in partnership .

Rhyme Time at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 10am - 10.45am. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Learning through play at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 1.30pm - 2.30pm. Details as above.

Tai Chi at Tealby Tennis and Bowls club, 2pm - 3pm. Details: 01652 628286.

Clubbercise at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 7.30pm.

Tuesday, April 30

Knitting and Reflection group at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - noon.

Learning through play at Caistor Town Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01673 844703.

Zumba at Market Rasen Festival Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01472 852083.

Free computer and IT support at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 10am - 11am and 2pm - 3pm.

Tai Chi at Grasby Village Hall, 10am - 11am. Details: 01652 628286.

Himalayan Traditional Yoga in Osgodby Village Hall, 10.30am - noon.

Jigsaw swap at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2.30pm.

Rhyme Time at Caistor Town Hall, 11am - 11.45am. Details: as above.

Mindful Moments at Market Rasen Library, 11am - 2pm. Free adult colouring, puzzles, origami sheets.

Short mat bowls in Binbrook Village Hall, 2pm - 4.30pm.

Bumps to Babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre, 2pm-3pm. Details: 01673 844703 or marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Bowls at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 2pm - 4pm.

Story time session in Market Rasen Library, 2.40pm - 3.10pm.

Zumba in Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6pm - 7pm.

Yoga in Market Rasen Festival Hall, 6.15pm - 7.30pm. All levels. Details: 07402 261487.

Caistor Women’s Choir in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 7pm - 8.30pm. Details: 07843 755002.

Wednesday, May 1

9.15am - 11.15am Stepping Stones Toddler Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church.

Rasen Mail drop-in at Caistor Arts and Heritage centre, 10am - noon.

Coffee and chat at Faldingworth Memorial Hall, 10am - 11.30am.

Coffee morning at South Willingham Parish Hall, 10.30am.

Carry on Singing: For people with dementia and their carers, 1.30pm – 3.30pm in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Children’s Sewing Club at Market Rasen Library, 3.30pm - 4.45pm.

The Music Makers, for school age children, at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 3.50pm - 4.30pm.

Market Rasen Youth Club in the Festival Hall. 8-11 years 6pm - 7.30pm; over 11 years 7pm - 8.30pm.

Youth Group at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 6.30pm - 8pm.

Ludford WI in the village hall 7.30pm. Discussion on resolutions.

Thursday, May 2

Toft Tots in Toft Newton Village Hall, 9.15am - 11am.

Finds Day at Caistor Arts and heritage Centre, 10.30am - 3.30pm. Contact Dr Lisa Brundle 01522 552361 or lisa.brundle@lincolnshire.gov.uk

Coffee, cake and chat at Middle Rasen Methodist Church, 10am.

Rase Heritage Meeting: tour of Rasen Racecourse, 6.30pm. Places must be booked; call 01673 843108.

Binbrook & District WI in Binbrook Village Hall, 7.15pm. Resolution discussions.

Caistor WI in the town hall, 7.30pm. Discussion on national resolutions.

Friday, May 3

Minnie’s Market in the Salvation Army Hall, 9am - 1pm.

Middle Rasen Toddlers in Middle Rasen church Hall, 9.30am.

Market Rasen Mail drop-in session at Rasen Hub, Union Street, 10am - 1pm.

Cinema Club at Market Rasen Methodist Church, 1pm - 3pm.

Quiz, with jacket potato supper, at Newton Church, 7pm.

Saturday May 4

Coffee morning at South Kelsey Village Hall, 10am - noon.

Market Rasen Food Festival in the Market Place, 10am - 4pm.

Children’s Fun Fair in Market Rasen Festival Hall car park, 10am - 4pm.

Family bingo at Wragby Town Hall. 7.30pm.

Sunday, May 5

Family fun day at Bell Playing Field, Market Rasen, 11am - 4pm.

NGS open gardens at Dunholme Lodge, 11am - 5pm. Admission £3.50.

Monday, May 6

Green Man Day at West Rasen, 1pm - 4pm.