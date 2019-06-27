Veronica and Max back at The Hope

This week’s Sunday Blues Session at the Hope Tavern in Holton le Moor welcomes back special guests from Milan - Veronica Sbergia and Max De Bernardi.

Passionately playing country blues and ragtime, hokum, jug band and rural music from the 20s and 30s, Max and Veronica like to keep this precious musical heritage alive, faithfully reproducing its original sound while playing it with a modern twist.

Together they represent an irresistible blend of blues, ragtime, vaudeville music and jug band music, played using strictly acoustic instruments such as ukuleles, washboard, kazoo, acoustic and resophonic guitars.

With a growing international reputation, they were the winners of the European Blues Challenge in Toulouse in 2016 and regularly perform in the USA and across Europe.

The show starts at 4.30pm this Sunday, June 30, and the door charge is £10.