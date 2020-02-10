Valentine’s with male voice at Tealby

Enjoy an evening of music this Valentine’s Day with a concert in Tealby Church.

Performing will be the Louth Male Voice Choir.

The singers have a well-rehearsed and varied repertoire to appeal to a wide range of music lovers.

Tickets for the concert cost £10 and will be available on the door or in advance from Tealby Community Shop, next to the village hall.

The concert will begin at 7.30pm and the ticket price includes a finger buffet, to be served at the end of the performance .

The following weekend, the singers will be travelling to Huddersfield to take part in the Mrs Sunderland Music Festival, where they will be performing nine pieces in four categories.