Two local music groups will be joining forces for a concert this month.

Da Capo folk group will be in concert with the Wreagby Handbell Ringers next Friday, June 14.

The venue will be Market Rasen Methodist Church. startiung at 7pm.

The music and song will be followed by a light buffet.

Admission is free, but there will be a retiring collection, which will go to the chapel funds.