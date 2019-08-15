Tip Jar at Kirton as part of first UK tour

A Dutch band will be the first European group to appear at Town Hall Live as they take to the stage at Kirton Lindsey next week.

Tip Jar is Bart De Win on guitar, keyboards and vocals; Arianne Knegt on vocals and ukulele, and Baer Traa on guitar and vocals.

Bart will be familiar, having played the venue with Matthews Southern Comfort and Birds of Chicago.

The trio has just come back from a successful two-month tour of Texas and Tennessee.

They regularly play to sold out venues in their home country and now they have come over to the UK for their first tour.

Support will come from Hull band The Snake Oil Charmers.

The concert is on Friday, August 23.

Advance tickets cost £13 from 01652 649230 or email brianchudley@btinternet.com