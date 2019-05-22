The sounds of 007 at Lincoln concert

The popular Q The Music Show is coming to The New Theatre Royal Lincoln, bringing the fabulous and iconic music of James Bond in a stunning concert.

It is estimated half the world’s population has seen a Bond film. Countless awards have been lavished upon the series and they have starred some of the best known actors and actresses of all time.

Fresh from the West End, the show’s compere will be Madeline Smith, who played Miss Caruso in Live and Let Die.

The programme will feature all the songs from the 007 movies - Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Skyfall, Thunderball, Live And Let Die, Goldeneye and Licence To Kill amongst all the others.

The orchestral sound will be topped off by the stunning vocals of Kerry Schultz.

The show is on Saturday, June 8; tickets from newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or 01507 519999