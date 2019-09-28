The big band sound brought back to life at Scunthorpe show

Nick Ross will be bringing the Big Band Sound of the 1940s and 50s back to Lincolnshire with a ‘Spectacular Concert’ celebrating Glenn Miller and the Big Band Rat Pack era.

With a full line-up of saxophones, trumpets, trombones, a rhythm section and special guest vocalist Sam Merrick, the Nick Ross Orchestra will faithfully recreate the sound of the big bands, including those led by Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey and Syd Lawrence.

Memories of wartime will no doubt flood back to life.

The music will span almost all the emotions of those difficult times: comradeship, doubt, fear, loss and, most significantly, the hope in love.

The show will be at The Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on Sunday, October 6, starting at 7.30pm.

For ticket information, call the box office on 0844 854 2776 or book online via www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk