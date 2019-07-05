Swing band launches new CD

Steve Walker is one of the top UK trumpet players and, when not on tour with top bands and artists such as The Temptations and Lisa Pullman, he fronts his own 18-piece swing band.

The Louth-based Steve Walker Big Swing Band contains some of the top musicians from the Lincolnshire area and has recently recorded a CD - On The Record - which they are launching at a concert at The Terry O’Toole Theatre in North Hykeham this Sunday, July 7.

The concert will feature tracks from the CD - an eclectic mix of swing classics through to modern big band, high octane numbers.

Following a two night sell-out at the Riverhead Theatre, Louth, with sax player Snake Davis, the band is also on track to make this latest concert a night to remember too.