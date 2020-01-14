Sweet sounding band at hall

Kirton Town Hall Live welcome back Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters this month for their third appearance.

The band, from Asheville, North Carolina, will be performing on Friday, January 24 - another great evening guaranteed from one of the finest bands around.

In May 2019 the band released a live album ‘Live at The Grey Eagle’ that captures the band at their finest, with trademark interplay between guitar and pedal steel, all driven along by bass and drums.

The Honeycutters are Amanda Anne Platt on guitar and vocals, Matt Smith on lead guitar and pedal steel, Evan Martin on keyboards, Rick Cooper on bass and Josh Milligan on drums.

Amanda is a master song writer, not only because she finds unusual metaphors and creates cute word play, but because her songs are so effortlessly conversational.

Her voice is magical and clearly enunciated with every word, infused with poetic loveliness and made all the more appealing by her slight North Carolinian twang that causes syllables to rise and fall.

Between 2015 and 2017 the band released three albums ‘My Oh My’, ‘On the Ropes’ and ‘Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters’.

The albums contain 39 of Amanda’s own compositions .

Tickets for the concert are priced at £14.

They are available to buy from the Costcutter store in Kirton (soon to be Londis), from Brian on 01652 649230 or email brianchudley@btinternet.com.

Tickets are also available online via www.wegottickets.com.

l In February, Town Hall Live will be welcoming Nashville-based singer songwriter Amy Speace to the stage.

In March, there will be two concerts - The Robbie Cavanagh Band headline on March 7, with Demi Marriner supporting and March 20 Jenn Bostic will be headlining with Laura Evans the special guest.

Tickets on sale now.