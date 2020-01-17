Stomping sound from swing band

One of the world’s leading swing bands and London’s top vintage band will be heading to Gainsborough for one night only this month.

The Shirt Tail Stompers are firmly established at home and internationally playing Harlem swing and the hot jazz of the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s.

Featuring music from composers such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Benny Goodman, their goal is to make this early form of pop music popular again.

The Shirt Tail Stompers will be performing at the Trinity Arts Centre on Friday, January 24, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £16 and £15 are available from 01427 676655 or online via www.west-lindsey.gov.uk