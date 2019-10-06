Stinginess the star in fun-filled farce at Wickenby

Lindsey Rural Players have taken on Moliere’s classic comedy, The Miser, for their autumn offering at The Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby.

The Miser, Harpagon, wishes his daughter to marry a wealthy old man who will accept her without a dowry, but she loves the penniless Valere.

Harpagon himself has set his eye on a young impoverished Mariane, whom his son Cleante also loves.

This hilarious farce focuses on Harpagon’s stinginess and his attempts to hide his vast wealth from anyone who would give anything to get their hands on some, or all, of it.

The show runs from Thursday, October 10, to Saturday, October 12, with performances at 7.30pm each evening.

Tickets cost £10 and £9 for concessions.

They are available from www. broadbenttheatre.org or the box office on 01673 885500.

